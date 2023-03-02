Evening of belly-dancing to be held in Doncaster to raise cash for charity
An evening of belly-dancing will be held in Doncaster later this year to help raise cash for charity.
By Darren Burke
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 4:12pm
Professional belly dancer Jacky Oruc will host the Raks Habibi 5 event at Parklands Sports and Social Club in April.
The event will raise funds for the PDSA, Icmeler Street Cats and Donkey Sanctuary.
It will take place on April from 7pm to 11pm. Tickets are priced at £8 for dancers, £9 for guests and £5 for children.
They are available on 07443525327.