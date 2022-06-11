The winning EuroMillions numbers in Friday’s draw were 17, 26, 36, 37 and 40, and the Lucky Star numbers were 09 and 12. One ticket-holder will have matched all seven numbers to bag the £54,957,242.50.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said following the draw: “What a brilliant night for one UK ticket-holder who has scooped the amazing £54 million EuroMillions jackpot!

Lottery players have been urged to check their numbers after a UK ticket-holder scooped the £55 million EuroMillions jackpot

“Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are tonight’s lucky winner.”

The latest big win comes just one month after married couple Joe and Jess Thwaite, from Gloucestershire, made history when they scooped Britain’s biggest ever EuroMillions jackpot of £184 million with a Lucky Dip ticket on May 10.

South Yorkshire’s biggest lottery winners include Sheffield couple Ray and Barbara Wragg, who won £7.6million in 2000 and gave away more than £5m of it to friends, family and charities before Barbara sadly died in 2018, aged 77.

Sheffield hairdresser Deana Sampson swapped her council home in Stradbroke for a luxury conversion in Baslow after scooping £5.4m in 1996. She had just £3.60 in her bank accounts when her numbers came up.

In Doncaster, Mark and Sara Plowright last year scooped a £1 million National Lottery scratchcard jackpot.

Mark, a 47-year-old concierge at Doncaster Sheffield Airport, and training coordinator wife Sara, 42, celebrated by splashing out on a new hot tub.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that a £1m-winning ticket in a special EuroMillions European Millionaire Maker draw had been bought in Doncaster.

It is not known it the winner came forward before the 30-day deadline to claim the prize passed.

In the latest EuroMillions draw on Friday night, no one matched all five EuroMillions numbers and one Lucky Star number.

But two ticket-holders have matched all five numbers to win almost £30,000.