Essential maintenance work to affect City of Doncaster Council's online services
Essential maintenance work will affect some of City of Doncaster Council’s online services on Tuesday 20 February.
Some Council Tax, Non-Domestic Rates and Benefits services will be unavailable from 7.30am until 9.30am.
The following services will not be available:
Registering for eBilling (Council Tax/Non-Domestic Rates)
Change method of payment plan (Council Tax only)
Missing payment enquiry (Council Tax/Non-Domestic Rates)
Appeal a bill (Council Tax only)
Completion notice dispute (Council Tax only)
A spokesman said: “We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause you.”