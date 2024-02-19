News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Essential maintenance work to affect City of Doncaster Council's online services

Essential maintenance work will affect some of City of Doncaster Council’s online services on Tuesday 20 February.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 19th Feb 2024, 14:05 GMT
Updated 19th Feb 2024, 14:05 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Some Council Tax, Non-Domestic Rates and Benefits services will be unavailable from 7.30am until 9.30am.

The following services will not be available:

Registering for eBilling (Council Tax/Non-Domestic Rates)

City of Doncaster Council.City of Doncaster Council.
City of Doncaster Council.

Change method of payment plan (Council Tax only)

Missing payment enquiry (Council Tax/Non-Domestic Rates)

Appeal a bill (Council Tax only)

Completion notice dispute (Council Tax only)

A spokesman said: “We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause you.”

For information on Council Tax and Business Rates, visit the Council Tax and Business Rates pages.

Related topics:Council TaxDoncaster Council