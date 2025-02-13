Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Motorists and train passengers are advised to leave more time for their journeys as Network Rail carries out upgrades on two Doncaster level crossings.

Teams will be working round the clock on the improvements at Thorne Moorends and Stainforth Road over five days in February.

The £183,000 investment will include renewing the level crossing decks, railway track and road surface, bringing smoother journeys for passengers and motorists.

Colleagues will work on the Thorne Moorends crossing first, from 8pm on Monday 17 February until 9am on Wednesday 19 February. The work at Stainforth Road will take place between 8am on Wednesday 19 February and 3pm on Friday 21 February.

Essential level crossing work in Doncaster will mean usual rail journeys will be carried out by bus.

Signposted diversions will be in place while work is taking place as there will be no vehicle access across the crossings.

Northern and TransPennine Express will have rail replacement bus services running between Doncaster and Goole/Scunthorpe. Check all parts of your journey at National Rail Enquiries before setting off.

Matt Story, Network Rail works delivery supervisor, said: “This essential work in Doncaster will improve journeys by both rail and road.

“Our colleagues will be working through the night to minimise disruption, but we would like to say sorry to anyone impacted while the project is completed.

“We thank people for their understanding as we work towards a smoother, more reliable railway.”

The work is part of a wider programme of planned engineering work taking place while the Doncaster-Scunthorpe line is closed for much of the week, with passengers advised to check before they travel.