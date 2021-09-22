Epic mural depicting heritage and history has now been completed and brings art and hope to Doncaster

The mural named ‘Future’s Past and Present’ is located on Trafford Way just opposite the train station.

It was painted by Nomad Clan - an urban street art duo.

Nigel Ball, cabinet member for Public Health, Leisure, Culture and Planning, said: “This is another significant and powerful piece of art in Doncaster.

The mural has now been finished.

“The mural is a real statement for people arriving in Doncaster by train, proudly showcasing our heritage and our unrivalled ambition.

“We are quickly building a wealth of iconic art.

“The ‘Building Speed’ public art at the train station, our important mining statue, the Gaumont frieze in Sir Nigel Gresley Square and the wonderful Danum Gallery, Library and Museum.

“We are embracing and benefiting from great art and culture in Doncaster.”

Creating a mural of this scale by bringing together relics of the past fused with nods to the heritage and future of Doncaster has been a remarkable feat.

Nomad Clan have proven that they can deliver a project of enormous scale and scope, while keeping the community’s voice heard and inspiring future generations to come.

Jeff Clark, director of Art of Protest Projects, said: “When the pair collaborate, their fusion delivers an unmistakable style.

“Each mural has a strong significance and relevance to the environment it sits in combining playful scenes, often from local heritage, with detailed portraits of characters from the tales they hear in the local public spaces.

“The main focus of their work is to proudly celebrate local history, but on a deeper level it often highlights the socio-economic issues affecting the area.”

It has taken two years of planning for the mural to become a reality.

It has been a collaboration between Art of Protest Projects, Doncaster Creates and Doncaster Council.

It has also been in partnership with Arts Council England and the Frenchgate Centre.

Artist duo Nomad Clan is made up of Hayley Garner and Jay Gilleard who are both from the north and have strong roots embedded in Doncaster itself.

The mural includes a miner bonding with a pit pony which symbolises Jay’s grandfather who worked in the mines as a young man.

Jay said: “The significance of being able to paint my grandfather’s face on this wall and realise his heritage, as well as looking to the future and celebrating a female doctor during this pandemic we live in is truly amazing.

“This mural has been our longest in the making, and as we call the north of England our home, we couldn’t be more proud to be painting our largest mural to date.

“Our hearts are overflowing with gratitude as we give this incredibly special work to the town.

“We can’t wait to come back and transform another space.”

Also prominently placed within this work of art is a black female doctor, proudly wearing her stethoscope and celebrating NHS workers everywhere, but with a special focus on those minority groups who are often underrepresented.

Olivia Jones, activist, writer and the founder of the Black Lives Matter protest in Doncaster said: “Doncaster is our home, we want it to be the best it can be and seeing the murals that pop up, it’s so exciting!

“It inspired people to get into their own creative arena.”

The mural stretches and wraps around the building’s edge and it includes race horses, Conisbrough Castle, Roman relics and a plane to give nod to the engineering industry and the first aviation meeting which took place in Doncaster in 1909.

The Flying Scotsman proudly makes an appearance in the mural with white roses integrated to signify Yorkshire pride.

Natasha Clarke, a local artist who worked on the mural, said: “It has been a life changing experience for me, working with Nomad Clan on a mural in my hometown.

“I’m so proud to be a part of it.”