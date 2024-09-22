English conversation clubs set up to help Doncaster refugees find employment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Conversation clubs to help refugees in Doncaster into work have been established across Yorkshire and the Humber.

Award-winning social enterprise the Growth Company is delivering the Home Office Refugee Employability Programme (REP) across the region which aims to help refugees into sustained employment through individually tailored support.

Following feedback from participants, the programme has launched a series of Conversation Clubs to increase service users' confidence in speaking English.

The sessions are already improving service users’ confidence in speaking English and offer extra help when attending college or other accredited English for Speakers of Other Languages sessions.

Conversation clubs have been set up to help refugees in Doncaster into employment.

Recently, the REP team decided to take a new approach to their sessions, with a vision to increase attendee numbers and boost engagement.

Adopting a flexible and adaptive approach, the team also offers several female-only Conversation Clubs, providing an opportunity for female service users to practice comfortably with others who share similar backgrounds and experiences.

The number of service users attending has doubled since the re-brand three months ago, and feedback from participants has been incredibly positive, with many expressing the advantages of the sessions compared to tradition college classes.

The emphasis on conversation has been a key factor, promoting quicker learning and boosting confidence.

Gulan, a Conversation Club attendee, shared her experience: “Initially, I thought the class would be difficult, but now I find it very beneficial. I am learning new words and rules and have grown more confident in speaking. I can use my improved English in everyday situations, such as shopping or my children’s homework.”

Saeed, who came to the UK in 2021 from Eritrea, also commended the programme for its impact on his English skills: “I like how the focus is a lot of conversation. In college, we don’t get the opportunity to practice the English we learn; this class provides us with a safe space to practice speaking with other ESOL learners.”

Saeed further pointed out the value of the classes’ content, adding: “There are two types of content I really like. Firstly, the general topics which we can have conversations about, such as daily routines, booking appointments etc.

“Secondly, I like how I get to learn about the rules, laws and culture of the UK, which is very useful as well as very interesting.”

Both service users stated that they would recommend the conversation clubs to other refugees, highlighting their practicality in helping refugees looking to improve their confidence in speaking English.

Teresa Samuels, Head of Operations for REP, said: “By focusing on employability and communication, and with plans to introduce integration in the future, the Conversation Clubs are tailored to meet the needs and learning styles of service users. This allows for a more engaging and personalised learning experience that compliments what the service users may already be learning outside of the sessions.

“The successful re-invention of REP’s non-accredited ESOL support into engaging ‘Conversation Clubs’ demonstrates the programme and team’s commitment to providing a supportive and tailored learning environment, empowering refugees to improve their English and achieve their career goals. The positive feedback from service users such as Gulan and Saeed further highlights the effectiveness of the sessions’ tailored approach and welcoming environment for refugees.”

For more information about REP’s Conversation Clubs, please visit their website or contact [email protected].