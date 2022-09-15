England and Manchester United star Marcus Rashford stuns fans at Doncaster Rovers match

The 24-year-old striker was among the crowd for Rovers’ 2-0 defeat at Barrow on Tuesday night.

The footballer was in amongst the home supporters for the League Two fixture at Holker Street – with fans shocked to see the star in their midst.

A supporters group called Bluebirds of Holker Street shared a picture on Twitter of Rashford taking a selfie with some children.

Marcus Rashford poses for a selfie with fans at Barrow. Credit: https://twitter.com/OurBluebirdsFly/status/1569777177784115200

The tweet thanked him saying: "What a guy Marcus Rashford is, brilliant taking time for a photo with the kids at the soccer."

Fans of Man Utd and Barrow were quick to praise him for mixing with the community and supporting a local club.

One said: "There is genuinely people out there who hate this man. Top guy."

Another reacted: "Wow. What a man."

More followed as another commented: "Legend."

Rashford responded himself to the post saying: "Nice to meet you guys."

He is well-known for his work in 2020 that tackled food poverty in the UK, eventually influencing the government to give free meals to children in poverty during the pandemic and school holidays.

A Manchester United player from the age of seven, Rashford scored two goals on both his first-team debut against Midtjylland in the UEFA Europa League in February 2016 and his Premier League debut against Arsenal three days later.

He has won the FA Cup, EFL Cup, FA Community Shield and UEFA Europa League.

Rashford scored on his England debut in May 2016, becoming the youngest English player to score in his first senior international match. He played at the UEFA Euro 2016 as the tournament's youngest player, and also represented England at both the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the UEFA Euro 2020.