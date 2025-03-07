England 1966 World Cup winner Sir Geoff Hurst coming to Doncaster

The last remaining member of England’s 1966 World Cup winning team is coming to Doncaster to lift the lid on his career.

Sir Geoff Hurst, who became the first player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final, will reveal tales from the 4-2 win over West Germany nearly 60 years ago when he comes to the Eco Power Stadium.

Sir Geoff, now 83, is the last remaining member of the team which triumphed at Wembley in a memorable final, still with us following the death of Sir Bobby Charlton in 2023.

A spokesperson for organisers TD Promotions said: “Hear the life story of the last man standing. Don't miss this chance to see and hear a true living legend.”

Sir Geoff Hurst is coming to Doncaster. (Photo by Tim Whitby/Getty Images)

The event will take place from 7pm on May 23 when fans will be able to have their photo taken with Sir Geoff as well as hearing some stories from his career, along with stand-up from comedian Jed Stone.

