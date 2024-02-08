News you can trust since 1925
Endangered Amur Tiger Sayan and animal friends enjoy the snow at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Endangered Amur Tiger Sayan enjoyed the snow at award winning Yorkshire Wildlife Park.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 8th Feb 2024, 17:42 GMT
Meanwhile the park’s other resident tiger Tschuna also looked happy as temperatures plummeted.

For both, the snow was a taste of home for the Amur Tiger, more commonly known as the Siberian Tiger, and the largest big cat in the world.

The Amur Tiger’s natural habitat is usually covered in deep white snow and temperatures can fall as low as -40°C.

Fellow park animals also took a look at what the fuss was all about.