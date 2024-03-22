End of an era as Doncaster Women's Institute branch comes to an end after 76 years
Members of Finningley Women's Institute enjoyed a farewell tea at the village hall as the branch held its last ever meeting due to falling numbers.
A spokesperson said: “After 76 years, Finningley Women's Institute closed its doors for the last time.
"It was a very sad, and in parts, emotional meeting, but we celebrated all that we had done, all we had enjoyed and all we had achieved and left feeling very proud.”
Past and present members raised thousands of pounds over the years for national and local charities.
Members also supported Finningley village at many events including an art club and Christmas tree lights switch on.
The WI has also been responsible planting around the village including commemorative rose bushes outside the hall.
In true WI style, guests enjoyed a traditional afternoon tea with cakes and scones and delivered a chorus of 'Jerusalem'