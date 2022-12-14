Armthorpe-based swim teacher, Ellie Priestley, has been awarded with Puddle Ducks Doncaster and South Humberside’s Star Teacher award for the Autumn term, for her dedication and enthusiasm teaching children to swim across the region.

Ellie joined the Puddle Ducks Doncaster and South Humberside team just over five years ago, after working as a poolside assistant.

She combined her love of swimming and passion for teaching and is now qualified to teach both Baby and Preschool children to swim with lessons held at Epworth Pool.

Encouraging Ellie is inspiring a generation of little swimmers across Doncaster and South Humberside

Parents and guardians were recently invited to vote for their Star Teacher of the term.

Ellie received a huge number of nominations and was overwhelmed with the appreciative comments which described her as patient, positive, amazing, enthusiastic, and encouraging - amongst others.

One review in particular praised Ellie’s patience, ability to make children feel confident in the water and making lessons fun.

On receiving her Star Award, Ellie said: "I've always enjoyed swimming and believe it is a vital skill that all children need no matter how young they are.

“I love to see the development of the children during lessons and watching them learn how to respect and still have a love for the water."

Acting as independent judge, local business owner Claire Wimble, who manages Tots Play Doncaster East, had the difficult task in choosing a winner from all the nominations.

Claire said, "I’m all grown up and can swim but even I want to have lessons with Ellie after reading those reviews!"

Nicola Codd, owner of Puddle Ducks Doncaster and South Humberside, commented: “Ellie not only delivers great lessons which help the children develop their skills, but she lets them have so much fun whilst doing so - something we love to focus on at Puddle Ducks. Ellie is encouraging a whole generation of children to discover a love for swimming, and we are so lucky to have her on our team!”

To find out more about Puddle Ducks phone 01302 578001 or visit https://www.puddleducks.com/local-teams/doncaster-south-humberside.

