Enclusures? Elclosure? New Doncaster Racecourse sign littered with spelling blunders

A new Doncaster Racecourse sign has sparked hilarity – after eagle eyed visitors noticed it was littered with spelling blunders.

By Darren Burke
Published 30th Mar 2023, 09:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 09:51 BST

The directional sign, which has been installed at the top of the Straight Mile near to the junction with Leger Way to guide racegoers, is meant to point customers towards the Town Moor course’s various enclosures.

But County and Premier guests are directed towards “Enclusures” while the Grandstand is marked “Elclosure.”

However, the family enclosure was given the correct spelling.

The sign is littered with spelling blunders. (Photo: Amanda Henwood).
Amanda Henwood who spotted the sign said: “Sack the proofreader!”

Others chipped in, with one commenting: “Give me a bottle of Tippex and I'll go and fix it.”

Another wrote: “This really winds me up! How many people must have looked at this before even getting to the stage of printing and displaying?”

“Ludicrous,” simply posted another while another commented: “They had one job FFS.”

We have contacted Doncaster Racecourse for comment.

