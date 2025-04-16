EMR welcomes first revamped Class 170 train into service which will serve Doncaster passengers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

East Midlands Railway (EMR) has today unveiled its first fully refurbished Class 170 train, marking the beginning of a transformative year for the company and a significant upgrade in comfort and convenience for regional customers.

The revamped train is the first in a £23 million programme to modernise EMR’s Class 170 regional fleet, enhancing the customer experience with brand-new seats and tables, modern power and charging facilities (including 230V, Type-C and dual USB sockets), refurbished toilets, upgraded flooring, and a newly installed passenger information system.

It also includes a dedicated bike storage area and redesigned interiors that echo the sleek aesthetic of EMR’s new Aurora trains, which are set to enter service later this year.

The refurbished Class 170 trains are owned by the UK’s leading rolling stock financier and asset management company Porterbrook and were previously operated by West Midlands Railway.

EMR unveils newly refurbished Class 170 train.

This comprehensive overhaul ensures a more comfortable, reliable, and connected journey for customers across the region.

The train is the first of the 44-strong Class 170 fleet to be refurbished. The next train in the programme is scheduled to enter service next month. Following that, a newly refurbished unit is expected to join the fleet each month.

EMR’s Class 170 fleet operates regional services across the East Midlands and South Yorkshire, including: Matlock to Derby and Nottingham; Nottingham to Worksop via Mansfield; Newark Castle to Crewe via Nottingham, Derby and Stoke-on-Trent; Peterborough to Doncaster via Lincoln; Nottingham to Skegness via Grantham; Cleethorpes to Leicester via Lincoln and Nottingham; and Cleethorpes to Barton-on-Humber. It is also frequently used on the Liverpool to Norwich route.

The upgrade of the Class 170 fleet is part of a wider £60 million programme, which will also include the refurbishment of EMR’s Class 360 and Class 158 trains.

Will Rogers, Managing Director of East Midlands Railway, said: "This refurbishment is more than just a lick of paint – it’s a complete transformation that puts our customers first.

"We’ve focused on creating an environment that is comfortable and functional – and it’s just the beginning. Over the next year, customers will start to see real, tangible improvements across our network."

Ben Ackroyd, Porterbrook COO, said: “Our investment in this Class 170 fleet ensures continued comfort, reliability, and performance to meet passengers’ evolving needs for years to come.

"It’s fantastic to welcome the first refurbished train back onto the network, and we’d like to thank our partners at EMR, Arriva Train Care, and all companies who have supported this significant milestone.”

The interiors were designed by Derby-based DG Design, while the project was supported by a network of regional suppliers – showcasing EMR’s commitment to investing in the communities it serves.

Indeed, many of the suppliers involved were based in Ashby-de-la-Zouch, Sutton-in-Ashfield, and Crewe – reinforcing the importance of local industry and collaboration.

The unveiling took place in Derby – a city with a rich railway heritage and the soon-to-be home of Great British Railways. EMR’s investment in its fleet comes at a time when Derby is set to become the beating heart of rail innovation in the UK.