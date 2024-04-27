Empress Ballroom set to host an all day disco designed for the over 30s
This nostalgic dance event will take place on Saturday, June 15, from 2pm to 6pm, offering a perfect blend of afternoon fun and evening freedom.
Designed specifically for the discerning over-30 crowd, ‘All Day Long’ promises a unique daytime clubbing experience, combining the exhilaration of a night out with the convenience of an early evening.
Set in the historic Empress Ballroom, the event will feature a rich mix of 70s, 80s, and 90s music, curated by the beloved comedy DJ Tony Loveshaft.
Jemma Evans, General Manager of the Empress Building, shared her excitement about the upcoming event, saying: “We’re excited to offer a fresh twist to the clubbing experience. It’s a fantastic opportunity for those who love to dance and enjoy great music but prefer to wrap up their evening early.
"This event is all about reliving the best of past decades in a vibrant, contemporary setting.”
DJ Tony Loveshaft also commented: “Expect a playlist that will keep you on your toes – or rather, your dancing shoes! I’ve pulled together the biggest hits and the forgotten gems of the 70s through to the 90s. Plus, with retro sweets, a fully stocked bar, and all things retro on the big screen, it’s going to be a blast from the past that you won’t forget!”
Jason Mace, CEO of Gala Technology and owner of the Empress Building, added: “We’re tapping into the growing trend of daytime socialising with ‘All Day Long’. It’s more than just a dance event; it’s a new way to experience the joy and community of a night out, without the late hours or next-day regrets. We can’t wait to welcome everyone to what promises to be an unforgettable afternoon.”
Tickets and Booking Information: Tickets for the "All Day Long" Retro Disco
Extravaganza are available now visit the Empress Ticket Office or call 01709 803974. Early arrival on the day of
the event is recommended to secure the best seating or standing spots.
