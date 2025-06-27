Emotional tribute as iconic Doncaster firm Pegler winds down after 120 years

An emotional tribute has been paid as iconic Doncaster factory Pegler winds down after 120 years.

Last August, bosses at the firm, which is part of the Aalberts group, have announced that the company’s Belmont Works in Balby were set to shut.

The Dutch-owned firm – with its landmark chimney – has been based in St Catherine’s Avenue since 1904 – and despite being swallowed up the global piping systems firm several years ago, is still known locally as Peglers.

One worker wrote on Facebook: “Well after 26 years, the day has finally arrived were I say goodbye to an old friend.

“Over the course of my time here at Pegler and all other names the good ship has gone by, I have been introduced to, worked with, laughed with, cried with, succeeded with, failed with at times – hundreds of people.

"The list of names I’d wish to say thank you to is long so all I can say if you know you have helped me along the way “thank you” I honestly could not have done it without you.

“The site will close but the memories that we all have about the place and people will be there for ever no one can take those away.

“Take care everyone.”

Over the years, thousands of people have been employed at the plant which produces plumbing fittings and heating products.

Last year, a spokesperson said: “"Aalberts Integrated Piping Systems has today (Thursday 8 August, 2024) begun a consultation regarding a proposal to cease manufacturing operations at the Doncaster site, which could lead to the relocation of production to other Aalberts integrated piping systems facilities.

“All employees have been informed of the consultation and we are working closely with them and the unions to provide support at this unsettling time.

“Our UK distribution centre, based at Manvers, will not be impacted by this process, and will continue to operate as normal. Sales will continue to be UK-based as will our business support functions such as finance, IT and HR.

"We will work to support all impacted employees and stakeholders with care throughout this process."

It is understood staff received letters informing them of the news, with workers left in shock.

The firm was founded in 1899 by Francis "Frank" Pegler and in 1904, built the Belmont works in Balby, becoming Peglers Limited in 1932.

In 2010 it opened a £7m state of the art warehouse and distribution centre employing 85 staff at Brookfields Park in Manvers, Rotherham.

And in 2012, it employed over 1,400 people with a number of sites in the UK and globally.

Among its former employees is former England footballer and Three Lions boss Kevin Keegan who worked at the factory before becoming an icon of the global game.

Armthorpe-born Keegan began working at Pegler as a 15-year-old as an office clerk and it was while playing for the Peglers Works reserves, his chance at professional football came, earning a trial at Scunthorpe United before finding fame and fortune with Livepool, England and Newcastle United and later becoming England boss.

In recent months, fixtures and fittings from the plant have been stripped out and auctioned off.