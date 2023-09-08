Emotional charity night to be held for Doncaster boy, 10, on end of life care

Watch more videos on Shots!

10-year-old Mason Williamson is seriously ill in hospital – and his heartbroken family have confirmed that his life could “end any day now.”

Little Mason, who had been awaiting a heart transplant for a number of years, has been the subject of numerous fundraising campaigns and charity nights – and an event will be held at Markham Main Club in Armthorpe tomorrow (Saturday) to raise more cash.

But in an emotional message, parents Dave and Nicola have confirmed that Mason’s journey is sadly nearly over.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Youngster Mason Williamson is on end of life care.

In a message posted on social media, they said: “This journey has been one hell of a rollercoaster.

"Like all rollercoasters, unfortunately they have to end at some point.

"This roller coaster could end any day now. His cardiac meds got stopped today.

"We appreciate everything people have done for us. The support we have had from amazing friends who are like extended family is amazing.

“So has this journey may be coming to an end but Mason’s memory certainly won’t.

"He has touched so many people’s hearts with his infectious smile and amazing character and personality.

"Everything he has been through in the ten years of his life he has done with a smile on his face.

“Many parents say their kids are their side kicks, but when it comes to Mason he has been our super hero and me and Nicola have been his sidekicks just helping him with the battle he has faced.

“Soon there will be no more suffering and for that we are grateful.

"Yes, this journey could have been so different if he managed to get the gift of life, but he hasn’t. But you know what, we’re not gonna dwell on that because one thing Mason has always done is he’s done things his own way.

“So let’s make it a night to remember not for us but for one amazing super hero called Mason Reece Williamson.”

Mason has spent several years awaiting the correct donor for him to undergo essential heart transplant surgery at Newcastle’s Freeman Hospital. Sadly, doctors have been unable to find a correct match.

Mum Nicola said: “We found out at my 20 week scan that Mason had a condition called hypoplastic left heart syndrome.

“He has had numerous open heart surgeries and he had a pacemaker fitted in 2016.

"We were told in 2017 that he needed to have a transplant assessment but he was deemed too well to be listed and he had open heart surgery.

“But in October 2019, and then in September 2020, we were told Mason was now in advanced heart failure and he was to have another transplant assessment.

The fundraising night will feature music from top vocal performer Hayley as well as raffles and bingo.