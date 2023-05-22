Emmerdale star Dean Andrews set to marry former Doncaster Free Press boss

But what you won't see on screen is the real-life romantic side of actor Dean Andrews, who plays the character Will Taylor in the popular soap opera.

That will be reserved for his new wife - he is marrying his long-term partner and former Doncaster Free Press boss Helen Bowen-Green, on the day he turns 60 years old, in August.

After the wedding bells chime, the couple, who live in the Rotherham area, will jet off on honeymoon to a romantic Indian ocean haven in Mauritius.

Dean Andrews and Helen Bowen-Green are set to tie the knot later this year.

Former club singer Dean, whose career rocketed in his role as a gritty detective in the BBC drama Life on Mars, revealed the news in a Valentine’s Day post earlier this year.

The Rotherham-born actor wrote an Instagram post along with a picture of the happy couple saying: “A very happy Valentine’s to this Worldie. This year is going to be a cracker as it’s the year we get to tie the knot! Lucky, lucky man.”

Helen, joint owner at House of Rose Bespoke, of Todwick, and India Rose Luxury Hair and Beauty Ltd, of Whiston, responded online: “To the man who puts the colour in my life...Happy Valentine’s Day. You are my true soulmate and I’ll love you forever and then some.”

The couple, who are parents and grandparents, are now planning the details of their big day.

Three weeks ago, Helen, who is the daughter of a retired maths teacher, said the clock was ticking on their big day.

“100 days until I marry this beautiful man…outside of my children, he’s the best thing to ever happen to me…#truelove.”

And this month, Dean, added: “It’s been a very productive day for Deano.

“I booked the flights to Mauritius, done a 10k walk around both Fewston Reservoir and Swinsty Reservoir. Got a beaut bolognese sauce simmering away on the stove and now sat having a (beer) in one of our fave places. 'Tis a good day.”