Elton John at Glastonbury: Can you remember when rocker played Doncaster and made pop video here?

More than 100,000 people packed the Pyramid Stage for what’s expected to be the Rocketman’s last ever performance on UK soil after more than 50 years in the music industry.

But can you remember when the star played Doncaster 15 years ago – and when he also made a pop video here back in the 1990s?

Fans will recall the night in July 2008 when the flamboyant star performed a selection of his biggest hits at the then Keepmoat Stadium, now the Eco Power.

Sir Elton John rocked Doncaster back in 2008 and made a pop video here in 1995.

0Sir Elton also made a pop video in Doncaster too during his career, filming scenes for the Made In England video in Hyde Park and the city centre.

It was on July 12, 2008 that the star rocked the home of Doncaster Rovers.

The gig was the third at the stadium - following on from earlier shows by Ronan Keating and McFly and Canadian rocker Bryan Adams.

Footy fan Sir Elton, the former chairman of Watford, began proceedings by congratulating the Rover on their promotion to the Championship after their Wembley play-off final win over Leeds United.

He said: "I'd like to congratulate Doncaster Rovers on last year's season - this is a splendid stadium."

The rocker then launched into a set which, unsurprisingly, leaned heavily on his multi-million sellers.

Tracks like Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, I'm Still Standing, I Guess That's Why They Call it the Blues and Are You Ready for Love? were lapped up by the packed audience.

But it wasn't just the top 10 numbers that got an airing - lesser tracks like Levon and Believe were also part of the set.

Rocker Elton finished the gig with a slate of real crowd pleasers, including Crocodile Rock, Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting and Philadelphia Freedom as well as Your Song.

And did you know that the musical superstar once filmed a hit music video in Doncaster?

The self-styled Rocket Man chose our city more than twenty years ago when he was coming up with a video for his 1995 song Made In England.

The single, an ode to England and all things English, features brief glimpses of Doncaster Minster and Hyde Park - where video makers filmed two elderly women gossiping over a wall in Elmfield Road as well as capturing the pair dancing in the street for the song.

The video also shows Sir Elton's face super-imposed onto a former Doncaster town centre pub entitled The Queen - a cheeky nod to the star's sexuality.

The pub was on the corner of Sunny Bar and the Market Place and is still a popular drinking and music venue after going through a number of different guises after starring in Sir Elton’s video.