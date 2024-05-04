Elithair offers Doncaster five-a-side teams the chance to score a free hair transplant.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Approximately 25 per cent of men will experience hair loss by the time they are 30 years old with a receding hairline.

Recent years have seen a significant increase in Brits opting for hair transplants abroad. An estimated 248,000 UK residents travelled abroad for medical treatments in 2019; a 106 per cent rise compared to 2015, with more people seeking solutions to combat hair loss while enjoying a holiday in a foreign country.

The competition aims to celebrate the spirit of teamwork while highlighting the importance of self-confidence both on and off the pitch.

The competition

Open to all five-a-side teams across the United Kingdom, one lucky player will win a free hair transplant procedure at the Elithair clinic located in Istanbul, Turkey.

Alongside this, the winner will receive:

Free travel

Accommodation at Elit-Hotel to accompany the procedure

A fully sponsored football kit for the winning entrant’s team, supplied by Elithair.

The competition will close on Thursday 9th May 2024, with the winner announced shortly after that.

Who can enter the competition?

Entrants must be a legal resident of the United Kingdom

Entrants must be 18 years old or older at the time of entering

Entrants must be part of a five-a-side team

To enter, applicants will simply need to fill out the entry form on the website by telling Elithair why a member of their five-a-side team deserves to win a free hair transplant; whether it’s to improve their confidence on the pitch, or to distract opponents with their new luscious locks.

Further information about the competition, including additional prizes to be won, entry requirements and eligibility criteria can be found on the official Elithair website: https://lp.elithair.co.uk/revive-your-hairline/

Elithair Hair Transplants

As a leading name in hair restoration procedures, Elithair offers advanced solutions for hair loss, utilising the latest hair transplant techniques to deliver optimal results; from Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) to Direct Hair Implantation (DHI), their advanced procedures ensure maximum hair density with a tailored approach.

Dr Balwi, leading hair surgeon at Elithair, says: “Whether you are on the field, or going about your everyday life, we want you to feel confident. We completely understand the impact hair loss can have on a person’s self-esteem, so we’re thrilled to be able to offer this chance to improve someone’s confidence through a free procedure.”