Eight Doncaster parks celebrate prestigious Green Flag status

Eight Doncaster parks have been celebrated – after receiving a prestigious international honour recognising their cleanliness and quality.

Earlier this summer, City of Doncaster Council announced that a number of the city’s parks had earned the status for 2025/26.

An authority spokesperson said: “Recognising the cleanest, safest, best maintained, and overall most welcoming outdoor spaces from all over the globe, we are incredibly proud to have earned this prestigious honour yet again.

“Over the past few days, we have been celebrating each of our award-winning parks, as well as the amazing teams and community groups who look after them, with special on-location ceremonies.

“Check out how beautiful these wonderful spaces are.”

Campsall Country Park, Bentley Park, Hexthorpe Park, Elmfield Park, Sandall Park, Quarry Park, Cusworth Hall Park and Town Fields all earned green flag status this year.

For more information about each of these parks, including what you can do at them and where they are, visit City of Doncaster Council’s website HERE

An international mark of quality, Green Flag status is bestowed only to the very best parks and outdoor spaces, as determined by leading environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy.

When deciding which grounds meet the criteria for said distinction, their expert judges look for places that are clean, well maintained, welcoming, safe, effectively promoted, and that serve their intended communities.

Reacting to the news and encouraging members of the public to enjoy these exemplary spaces for themselves, Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones, said: "It is heartening to see these parks being recognised for their incredibly high standards and I would like to take this opportunity to thank the various teams who have worked so well together to help us achieve this recognition yet again. That eight of our parks have earned the awards is a real testament to their extraordinary efforts and tireless dedication.

“As demonstrated by this continued success, we take great pride in looking after our parks here in Doncaster, as we know just how much they are valued by residents and visitors alike. They serve as ideal places to relax, exercise, play sports, appreciate nature and spend time with friends and family.

"I’d encourage the public to get out there and enjoy what these brilliant spaces they have to offer.”

Green Flag Award Scheme Manager, Paul Todd MBE, added: “Congratulations to everyone involved at City of Doncaster Council, who have worked tirelessly to ensure that their parks achieve the high standards required for the Green Flag Awards.

“Quality parks and green spaces like these make the country a heathier place to live and work in, and a stronger place in which to invest. Crucially, they are vital green spaces for communities in Doncaster to enjoy nature, and during the ongoing cost of living crisis, are free and safe spaces for families to socialise.

"They also provide important opportunities for local people and visitors to reap the physical and mental health benefits of green space.”

It was the second consecutive year eight Doncaster parks earned the award.