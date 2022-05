In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said they were ‘made aware of a woman on the roof of a church on Church Road, Edlington’ at just before 3pm yesterday, Saturday, May 29.

Emergency services attended and the woman was brought down safely around 4.10pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Church Road in Edlngton.

Police said the woman was detained under the Mental Health Act.