Edlington, Highfields and Hexthorpe labelled as ‘high priority’ in Doncaster’s investment plan

The Doncaster Place Plan is one of four place-based investment plans which were noted and endorsed by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) on Monday.

During an Annual General Meeting, the SYMCA noted progress on each area’s Place Based Investment Plans which aim to regenerate certain neighbourhoods over a long-term period.

The plans are each funded by a variety of means including the SYMCA, local authorities and central government packages.

What the investment could lead to

In Doncaster’s plan, Edlington, Highfields and Hexthorpe have been marked as high priority areas for regeneration.

Edlington will form the basis of Doncaster’s bid for the next round of Levelling Up funding, with a series of plans including a new multi-use leisure centre.

Highfields and Hexthorpe will see development take place from September 2023 to March 2024.

