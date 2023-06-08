News you can trust since 1925
Edlington, Highfields and Hexthorpe labelled as ‘high priority’ in Doncaster’s investment plan

South Yorkshire officials have endorsed a long-term investment plan for Doncaster which labels high priority areas for regeneration.
By Shannon Mower
Published 8th Jun 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read

The Doncaster Place Plan is one of four place-based investment plans which were noted and endorsed by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) on Monday.

During an Annual General Meeting, the SYMCA noted progress on each area’s Place Based Investment Plans which aim to regenerate certain neighbourhoods over a long-term period.

The plans are each funded by a variety of means including the SYMCA, local authorities and central government packages.

What the investment could lead toWhat the investment could lead to
In Doncaster’s plan, Edlington, Highfields and Hexthorpe have been marked as high priority areas for regeneration.

Edlington will form the basis of Doncaster’s bid for the next round of Levelling Up funding, with a series of plans including a new multi-use leisure centre.

Highfields and Hexthorpe will see development take place from September 2023 to March 2024.

Development also occur in Rossington, Thorne and Moorends and Mexborough with their Community Investment Masterplans continuing to be realised.

