Ed Miliband MP calls for action to stop mandatory “shameful” energy prepayment meters

These meters require users to top them up and their gas and electricity can be shut off if they fail to do so.

Research by Citizens Advice found that a total of 3.2 million people in the UK ran out of credit on their prepayment meters last year when they couldn’t afford to top up.

Ed Miliband MP wrote a letter to the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Secretary Grant Shapps last week calling for an immediate moratorium on installation of these meters for three months.

A prepayment meter

He also requested an urgent review on how energy vulnerability can be reduced and for the government to offer additional support to existing customers of these meters.

Speaking on his letter, he said: “It is shameful that forced installation of prepayment meters is cutting off people’s heat and power in Doncaster and elsewhere including some of the most vulnerable people in our society.

“We need immediate action to halt this scourge of blackouts by the back door.

“Britain’s energy bills are too high and our energy system is too weak after thirteen years of Conservative failure.

“Only Labour can cut bills once and for all, with our plan to make Britain a clean energy superpower by 2030, and to deliver GB Energy, a publicly owned energy company producing cheaper, cleaner, homegrown power for the British people.”

Last year, the government launched the Energy Bills Support Scheme which automatically gives households payments towards their energy bills and puts a cap on the amount that companies can charge.

However from April, this will be significantly scaled back and not all households will be eligible for support.

James Woods who is the CEO at, Citizens Advice Doncaster Borough, said: “The staggering rise in the cost of living means many people simply cannot afford to heat and power their homes to safe levels and the number of people being moved onto PPMs for debt continues to grow sharply.

"Forcing people who are already struggling with affordability to start paying for their energy via a PPM risks people self-disconnecting from supply, simply because they can’t afford to top-up. This has serious consequences for people’s health and safety.”

He continued: “At Citizens Advice Doncaster Borough we’re particularly concerned about disabled people and those living with long-term health conditions being disconnected from their energy supply because they can’t afford to top up. If you have a disability or long term health condition its essential to avoid having no supply you let your provider know and are placed on the priority services register.

“When a prepayment meter isn’t topped up the household power or gas supply is completely disconnected. No heat. No light. No hot water. Nothing.”