The event at St John’s Information Centre off Weston Road will take place between 10am and 1pm to raise much needed funds for the hospice, which provides specialist palliative and end of life care for local patients and families.

St John’s Hospice Fundraiser Lindsey Richards, who will be retiring on 21 March, after more than 33 years of service in the NHS said: “As well as offering an opportunity to enjoy a cuppa and a catch up, we’ll have homemade bakes and handmade crafts for sale, along with a tombola and raffle, so we look forward to welcoming supporters – old and new – to join us!”