News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago UK set to be hotter than Monaco during Easter weekend
51 minutes ago 12 year-old arrested on suspicion of murder after woman hit by car
1 hour ago Silvio Berlusconi has leukaemia and in intensive care
2 hours ago Balcony line-up for King Charles’ coronation confirmed - who’s in
2 hours ago Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips announces she has given birth
2 hours ago List shows top 10 burglary hotspots in the UK

EastEnders star Dean Gaffney drops in to Doncaster pub's karaoke night

EastEnders star Dean Gaffney stunned regulars at a Doncaster pub – when he reportedly tried a spot of singing at a karaoke night.

By Darren Burke
Published 6th Apr 2023, 14:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 14:44 BST

The actor, who also appeared in I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!, stopped off at Biscuit Billy’s in Silver Street after earlier appearing in an Easter panto at the city’s Cast theatre.

Sharing a photo of the 45-year-old’s visit on social media, a pub spokesman said: “Biscuit Billy’s welcomes Dean Gaffney - hope you enjoyed singing on the karaoke!”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gaffney, best known for his role as Robbie Jackson on the BBC soap from 1993 to 2003 and 2017 to 2019, was unwinding after a production of Rapunzel at Cast, which also stars Atomic Kitten singer Kerry Katona, Strictly Come Dancing star Joanne Clifton and Britain’s Got Talent runners-up Jamie and Chuck.

Ex-EastEnders star Dean Gaffney dropped into Biscuit Billy's in Doncaster. (Photo: Biscuit Billy's).Ex-EastEnders star Dean Gaffney dropped into Biscuit Billy's in Doncaster. (Photo: Biscuit Billy's).
Ex-EastEnders star Dean Gaffney dropped into Biscuit Billy's in Doncaster. (Photo: Biscuit Billy's).
Most Popular

The production continues at the Sir Nigel Gresley Square venue tonight and the star’s visit comes just days after cricket icon Sir Ian Botham was spotted at Doncaster Market.

DoncasterIan Botham