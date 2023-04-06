EastEnders star Dean Gaffney drops in to Doncaster pub's karaoke night

The actor, who also appeared in I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!, stopped off at Biscuit Billy’s in Silver Street after earlier appearing in an Easter panto at the city’s Cast theatre.

Sharing a photo of the 45-year-old’s visit on social media, a pub spokesman said: “Biscuit Billy’s welcomes Dean Gaffney - hope you enjoyed singing on the karaoke!”

Gaffney, best known for his role as Robbie Jackson on the BBC soap from 1993 to 2003 and 2017 to 2019, was unwinding after a production of Rapunzel at Cast, which also stars Atomic Kitten singer Kerry Katona, Strictly Come Dancing star Joanne Clifton and Britain’s Got Talent runners-up Jamie and Chuck.

Ex-EastEnders star Dean Gaffney dropped into Biscuit Billy's in Doncaster. (Photo: Biscuit Billy's).