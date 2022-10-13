EastEnders star Dean Gaffney and other TV favourites in Doncaster charity match for Tommy Spurr's son

The Eco-Power Stadium will host the game to raise funds three-year-old Rio Spurr, who earlier this year was diagnosed with a rare form of kidney cancer that had also spread to his lungs.

He has since began intensive courses of chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

The Spurr family are seeking to raise as much money as possible to ensure the best treatment for Rio, with several fundraising events taking place over the last few months.

EastEnders star Dean Gaffney is among the TV stars expected to take part in a charity soccer match for Tommy Spurr's son Rio. (Photo: Getty)

On November 13, a game organised by Sellebrity Soccer will be held at the Eco-Power Stadium bringing ex-pros and celebrities together for a charity match for Rio.

Tommy will pull back on his boots, along with several fellow former Rovers players including head of football operations James Coppinger.

Other ex-Rovers players set to be involved include Rob Jones, Chris Brown, Billy Paynter and David Cotterill along with current Academy coaches Frank Sinclair and Martin Woods plus former manager Dean Saunders.

Celebrities set to feature include: Lewis Reeves (Unforgotten), Tom Zanetti (DJ), Sharkey (YouTube), Dan Osborne (The Only Way is Essex), Jake Cornish (Love Island), Man Like Haks (comedian), Ashley Taylor Dawson (Hollyoaks), Dean Gaffney (Eastenders), Flintz (Britain’s Got Talent), Dean Edwards (TV chef), Matt Lapinskas (Eastenders), Warren Phiilips (Survival of the Fittest), Chet Sket (Ex on the Beach).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for the event are on sale now, priced at £10 for adults and £7 concessions.

Click HERE to buy tickets