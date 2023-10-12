News you can trust since 1925
Early morning motorists warned of collision on the A1M northbound near Doncaster

Early morning motorists have been warned of a collision on the A1M northbound near Doncaster this morning.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 12th Oct 2023, 04:11 BST- 1 min read
A road traffic collision has happened on the A1M northbound between junctions 36 and 37.

National Highways report that the area is expected to clear between 7.30 and 7.45sm with normal traffic conditions at the same time.

