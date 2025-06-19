Dyeing for change as major new environmental project launches.

A major new project bringing together sustainability, creativity, and environmental stewardship across South Yorkshire has launched in Denaby.

The Denaby Wellbean Garden was the setting for the Roots to Renewal debut event.

Roots to Renewal is a unique partnership uniting several South Yorkshire organisations dedicated to sustainable living and creative empowerment.

It has been made possible by funding from National Lottery Awards for All and Doncaster Council’s Environmental Pride grant.

This support has enabled the project to launch its pilot year, develop vibrant natural dye gardens, and deliver a programme of workshops and community activities across Doncaster.

The Roots to Renewal concept was developed by designer and environmentalist Estelle Pearce of Fashion Fusion CIC, a specialist in sustainable fashion, up-cycling and natural dyeing.

Estelle believes strongly in empowering individuals to transform pre-loved garments into unique, eco-conscious pieces.

The opening linked with The Eden Project’s Big Lunch, inviting organisations, groups, and individuals to join in celebrating with homemade foods and refreshments.

And many of the partners in the project were present for the launch, which aimed to reflect an ethos that was collaborative, inclusive, and rooted in a shared commitment to making a positive impact on the environment and local community.

Plantaura specialises in plant cultivation and natural dyeing, connecting people to nature and teaching the art of using homegrown and foraged plants for dyes.

Artfelt supports creativity and well-being, running inclusive workshops and textile projects that make sustainable fashion accessible to all.

World Women Wellbeing CIC has a focus on sustainable fashion, up-cycling, empowering women and fostering holistic well-being, while also ensuring the project is inclusive and culturally sensitive.

And Age UK Sheffield is donating unsaleable clothing and textiles which are upcycled into new products, supporting both sustainability and their charitable work.

“Roots to Renewal is driven by a passion for sustainability and a commitment to empowering the community,” said Estelle.

“The project aims to inspire individuals to embrace eco-friendly practices through hands-on workshops and collaborative projects and reduce textile waste by upcycling donated garments and creating new, saleable products.

“We want to cultivate natural dye gardens in community spaces, teaching participants to grow, harvest, and use plants for sustainable dyeing.

“At the same time we also want to build skills, foster creativity, and nurture environmental stewardship through a series of workshops and events across Doncaster.

“And ultimately we will aim to celebrate the culmination of these efforts with a community fashion show, where upcycled and naturally dyed garments will be showcased.

“The project highlights the damaging effects of overconsumption and raises awareness about the prevalence of plastics in clothing.

By concentrating on natural fibres for our dyeing processes, we encourage sustainable alternatives to synthetic textiles, promoting a healthier environment and more mindful consumption habits.”

Building on the momentum of the launch, the next step will be the creation of a Colour and Tea Garden at Doncaster’s Danum Gallery, Library and Museum, a key new site for hands-on learning and community engagement.

“Alongside already establishing our own Natural Dye Garden hub at Denaby Wellbean Social Garden, we also distributed plants and seeds to other community groups, allotments, and individuals, helping to sow the seeds of natural dye gardening across Doncaster,” Estelle added.

“The project will continue to extend into other community spaces, including Edlington Pit Wood and additional green spaces, bringing the benefits of natural dye gardening and sustainable creativity to even more people throughout the region.

“Our pilot year marks the beginning of what promises to be a growing movement for positive change in Doncaster and beyond.”

For more information and to get involved, visit www.rootstorenewal.co.uk