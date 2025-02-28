Drone activity raises cause for concern for the public and aviation services around Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

Recent incidents of unauthorised drone activity in the vicinity of Doncaster Sheffield Airport have raised significant safety concerns for both aviation services and the public, prompting a call to those operating without permission to avoid the area with immediate effect.

South Yorkshire Police, along with Doncaster Council and 2Excel Aviation would like to advise operators that, although the airspace around the airport is currently classified as non-controlled, it is still subject to Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) rules and The Air Navigation Order 2016 (ANO).

Some aircraft movements are now taking place and drones, also known as Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), present a substantial hazard to aviation.

PC Tim Croson from South Yorkshire Police said: “The safety of the airspace around Doncaster Sheffield Airport is a top priority and, in the weeks since the first aircraft returned to the airport in December, we have received multiple reports of unauthorised drones flying over the area.

“This is extremely dangerous as pilots of manned aircraft must have safe access to take off, land, and taxi around the aerodrome. The Air Navigation Order 2016 states ‘ person must not recklessly or negligently act in a manner likely to endanger an aircraft, or any person in an aircraft”, and those in breach of regulations may face further action’.”

Drone operators must check for any airspace restrictions as part of their pre-flight planning.

Obtain the necessary authorisations if operating within controlled or restricted airspace.

Follow all guidelines set by the CAA’s Drone Code.

Refer to Article 240 of The Air Navigation Order 2016.

You can report unauthorised drone (UAS) activity to police by contacting the police online, via live chat or by calling 101.