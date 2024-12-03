Drivers warned as Doncaster Royal Infirmary visitors dump cars in central reservation again
There have been sporadic outbreaks of drivers dumping their vehicles on the grass verge in recent months – with motorists facing fines.
A spokesperson for Doncaster and Bassetlaw NHS Teaching Hospitals Foundation Trust said: “Today we have seen the return of individuals parking on the verge just outside of Doncaster Royal Infirmary in-between the lanes of Armthorpe Road.
“Please note, cars left here may be subject to parking fines by the Local Authority.
“Don't be a scourge of the verge - if you're struggling to find a parking spot at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, consider using our Park and Ride.”
The hospital has 900 spaces to serve around 3,000 members of staff and between 1,000 to 3,000 patients daily.
The spokesman added: “The hospital was built in 1930 with the demands of that decade’s activity in mind - nearly 100 years later we are using the same front print.
“We don’t have the space on site to create more car parking areas. We are land locked and surrounded by residential areas.
Details of the park and ride scheme are:
Where to park: Doncaster Racecourse, Car Park A (Leger Way)
Drop-off points at DRI:
Gate 4 entrance (near Costa Coffee, Armthorpe Road)
Thorne Road, between the Women’s and Children’s Hospital and the Fracture Clinic
When it runs:
Monday to Friday (excluding Bank Holidays)
5.50am to 10.00pm
Why Park and Ride?
Quick and efficient – the bus takes just 5–7 minutes to get you to the hospital
No wasted time circling full car parks
Security staff on duty for peace of mind while you’re away
Great for busy schedules – no delays or parking worries
Feeling energetic? If you’re up for it, the racecourse is only a 15-minute walk to the hospital – an excellent option for some fresh air and exercise.
Top tip: Give yourself enough time to park, ride, and get to your appointment or visit without rushing. The Park and Ride ensures you’ll arrive on time, stress-free.
It’s fast, easy, and stress-free – the smarter way to travel to DRI.