Drivers are warned of delays on Doncaster roads due to an abnornal load being transported

Drivers are being warned of possible delays on Doncaster roads due to an abnornal load being transported this week.

City of Doncaster Council sent out the alert to motorists saying: “Please note that there may be some delays on Doncaster’s roads this Friday. This is due to an abnormal load moving through the city.

“The vehicle will enter from Nottingham before traveling towards Rotherham, re-entering from Wakefield & then passing through to North Yorkshire.”