Driver's anger at bus lane fine after leaving Doncaster city centre parking space

A driver has spoken of his anger after being hit with a fine for driving in a bus lane - after briefly crossing over it after leaving a parking space in Doncaster city centre.

Motorist Rob Morton was parked in one of four spaces outside The Salutation pub on South Parade, with a bus lane heading into Doncaster in front of the bays.

As he drove away from the space, he briefly crossed over the green-painted lane before moving into the right hand lane and turning towards Thorne Road.

But he was stunned when a fine dropped through his door.

He said: “I was parked in one of the four parking spaces outside The Salutation, waiting for my wife who went to talk to her friend in the pub.

"I reversed out from the parking spot and drove off into the far right lane and turned off right at the lights as I usually do.

"A week later I got a fine through the post - £35 pounds if I pay, £70 if I challenge it and lose.

"The picture clearly shows me pulling away in the bus lane so I can't say I wasn't in it so I have paid the £35.

"I have also seen the video evidence and it shows that I was parked in one of the parking spots, facing the pub.

"It shows me reversing out then driving off but the camera has been positioned so it doesn't show what lane you are heading out into.

"The bus lane itself is really short and this was 9.30 at night.

"You can't get to the parking spots without crossing the bus lane and you can't reverse out heading into town without going in the bus lane so the parking spots are either illegal or the fines they give out should not be enforceable.

"There is also a tree blocking the view of oncoming traffic so it would be dangerous not to reverse out where the bus lane is.

"I have complained to the council about it and as I was taking some photos to prove my point, I saw another driver reverse out of the parking spots outside the Salutation and do exactly the same thing as me.