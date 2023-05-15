Driver slams Doncaster car dealer after waiting five months for repairs to vehicle

Ian Bower says he is still waiting for his Crossland X to be fixed following an accident last December which saw the car suffer damage to one of its doors.

He says Doncaster motor dealer Perrys has told him special parts are needed for the repairs and has repeatedly met with frustration when trying to sort the matter with Vauxhall, which owns the Wheatley Hall Road chain.

Mr Bower, from Barnsley, bought the car from Perrys on October 31 last year.

Ian Bower is still waiting for repairs to his Vauxhall Crossland X five months after it was involved in a collision.

He said: “In December, I was involved in an accident which caused damage to my driver’s side door.

“I took it back to Perrys who informed me that they didn’t do bodywork at Doncaster and it would have to go to a firm in Chesterfield called Advanced Accident Repairers who picked up the vehicle on January 24.

"After about a month, I contacted them to see what was happening with the repair and was informed that they were waiting for parts to be delivered.

"This set of spare parts took three months to be delivered to AAR which in anybody’s book is a unacceptable length of time.

"They set about repairing the vehicle only to find that there was some more damage that needed more parts - these where ordered at the end of March beginning of April and they still have not been delivered."

Mr Bower took up his argument with Vauxhall – and says he has repeatedly come up against a brick wall.

He said: “I have contacted Vauxhall customer care on numerous occasions to try to find out what is happening, only to be told that the case controller is not available and would ring me back - this has not happened.

"I have also asked to speak to a supervisor again to be told that there isn’t anyone available and someone would give me a call – again this has not happened

"So far my vehicle has been waiting with Vauxhall representatives awaiting parts for a total of five months and there is no sign as to when it will be repaired.

"Vauxhall customer care are not interested in getting to the bottom of this incident.

"People need to be very careful when purchasing Vauxhall vehicles as it would seem to me they are selling them to unsuspecting customers who, should they have the misfortune to need their vehicle repairing, will probably be waiting a very long time.”