Driver calls for ring road for Doncaster after spate of fatal collisions

There have been 11 deaths in 11 weeks since the start of 2024 on the city’s roads – along with a number of other serious incidents where people have suffered life-changing injuries.

Now one driver is calling on City of Doncaster Council to consider a ring road in a bid to take traffic out of the city’s suburbs.

The motorist, who has asked not to be named, said: “In light of the recent road collisions in the city, I think it would be prudent to discuss the issue of road safety, increasing population, house building and lack of appropriate road network.

“I've written to DMBC multiple times about the need to improve the road network and have just hit a brick wall.

"Does Doncaster need a ring road which would act as a bypass for local villages?

"There are thousands of houses being built but not a single new carriageway to cope with the increased traffic levels between suburbs and villages.

“I think it would only be a matter of time before more people are hurt or killed without the redesign of the road network.

"Armthorpe for example suffers from a huge volume of traffic which is increasing exponentially due to the housebuilding around the area.

“I drive to Armthorpe regularly and 50% of the traffic goes straight through from one side to the other.

"This doesn't seem right. The same happens with Old Cantley. None of the roads on those routes are suitable; narrow, winding, shallow pavements, no cycle lanes - It's a recipe for disaster.”

This is the tragic tale of the recent series of fatal and serious incidents on Doncaster’s roads.

January 2: A man dies after being hit by a lorry on an early morning smash on the M18 near to Doncaster. The pedestrian died close to junction two following the collision.

January 16: Motorcyclist Alex Anderson, 20, dies following a collision on High Levels Bank near Thorne.

January 16: Widespread delays after two lorries crash on the M18 near Doncaster.

January 18: A man in his 20s is left fighting for his life following a three vehicle collision in Carcroft.

January 19: A lorry collides with Doncaster city centre’s Frenchgate tunnel, causing rush hour chaos.

January 21: Olivia Maltby, 22, and Nathan Naughton, aged 26, are both tragically killed in a single-vehicle collision in Harworth.

January 21: A 77-year-old man dies following a collision with an Audi in Bawtry Road, Bessacarr

January 23: A 56-year-old motorcyclist suffers life threatening injuries in a crash with a police car in Hampole.

January 26: A man is arrested after a woman suffers serious injuries and is left in a critical condition following a crash between two vans in Hickleton.

January 31: A three vehicle collision closes St George’s Bridge, causing rush hour chaos. Fortunately, no one is seriously hurt.

February 1: A 75-year-old man dies following a collision in Mexborough, with a 23-year-old arrested at the scene.

February 3: A 28-year-old man dies after his car is in collision with a lorry on the West Moor Link road near to the M18 motorway.

February 4: A 43-year-old man dies in a collision with a taxi in Armthorpe Road.

February 7: 84-year-old Edward Walker is seriously injured in a collision with a car in Askern, dying in hospital three weeks later on February 27.

March 5: An elderly woman dies in a collision with a large goods vehicle on Trafford Way, Doncaster.

March 16: A 68-year-old woman dies in a collision in Cranfield Close, Armthorpe.