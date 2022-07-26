Dream wedding funding plea for Doncaster mum of five with terminal cancer

Nearly £5,000 has been raised in a week for Andrena Lumsden, aged 31, and her partner James Ballantyne, who plan to wed in October.

Andrena's best friend Aimee McKenzie, 31, set up the Just Giving page last week.

Aimee, from Skellow, who has known Andrena since they were at school together, said: "She has been through so much in her life and this is the worst of the worst.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mum of five Andrena has terminal cancer and is planning her dream wedding.

"She was diagnosed with cervical cancer in September last year after she pushed for a smear test because she knew something wasn't right. She had radiotherapy and chemotherapy but sadly in April we got the devastating news the cancer was terminal."

Andrena, of Bentley, Doncaster, who is currently being treated for an infection in Doncaster Royal Infirmary, has five children Nakiah, 12, Heartley, seven, Ebeah, five, Destiny, four and son Ayce, one, who she shares with James.

Aimee said: "When James proposed we decided we wanted to do something special for them and I just had the idea of setting up a Just Giving page so they can have the wedding of their dreams. The response has been overwhelming and we are just so grateful to everyone for their support."

The wedding is due to take place at Lineham Farm in Leeds in September. The Farm is home to Leeds Children's Charity which has provided respite breaks for underprivileged, vulnerable and disadvantaged children since 1904.

Andrena's best friend Aimee McKenzie has launched the fundraiser.

The charity aims to give children happy memories and the opportunity to experience new things, learn new skills, and make friends.

Aimee said it was the perfect venue for Andrena, who loves children.

She is also trying to reach singer Ed Sheeran to ask him to send Andrena and James a message for their wedding day. Her friends and family are urging people to share Andrena's story far and wide on social media in the hope it might reach him.

Andrena's devastated mum Karen Lumsden said: "Andrena, you always said Ed Sheeran would play at your wedding. You deserve the world and more. Let's share far and wide in the hope it gets to him."

Andrena is a mum of five.

Log on to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/aimee-mckenzie?utm_term=D2nmYvngW to make a donation.

Andrena and James are preparing to tie the knot in October.