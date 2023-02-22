Drax helps Doncaster air cadets get an IT upgrade with £2,500 donation

Drax’s Charity Committee has awarded £2,500 to the squadron to go towards upgrading its IT suite which they use for online training, presentations, flight simulation and general admin of the organisation. The equipment will replace the old technology which no longer supports the software they use.

The Royal Air Force Air Cadets (RAFAC) is a youth organisation for 12–20-year-olds with an interest in aviation and the Air Force which teaches valuable skills in leadership, teamwork, First Aid and much more while the disciplinary aspect encourages self-improvement and high personal standards. In addition to aviation, the RAFAC also teaches cadets about related topics such as space, radio, cyber and engineering disciplines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jane Breach, Drax UK Community & Education Manager, said: “Drax has a long history of supporting the communities local to its operations and promoting STEM education. It’s so important that the next generation have the tools needed to become the skilled workforce of the future. We’re pleased to be able to support the valuable work that the Cadets do and hope that this donation will have a positive impact on the squadron in developing their IT skills.”

2008 (Bawtry) Squadron, Royal Air Force Air Cadets in front of Drax’s 114m tall cooling towers

Flight Lieutenant Andrew Archer RAFAC said: “We are always striving to give our cadets the best experience possible and help them develop skills they can take with them into their future careers. This donation from Drax to upgrade the old equipment we are currently using in our IT suite will really help our young people with their technology skills.”

The group recently visited Drax Power Station near Selby for a full tour to learn how renewable electricity is generated from sustainable biomass and to see Drax’s Bioenergy with Carbon Capture and Storage (BECCS) pilot project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They saw the 427-metre turbine hall that houses the huge turbines which power the generators to produce electricity, as well as the wood pellet storage domes - each large enough to fit The Royal Albert Hall inside, and the 115m high cooling towers, which are taller than the Statue of Liberty.