Dramatic pictures show firefighters tackling Doncaster house blaze
Dramatic pictures have emerged showing firefighters tackling a blaze inside a Doncaster home overnight.
A resident said the fire started at a property in Ramsden Road, Hexthorpe, at about 11.30pm and fire crews were at the scene tackling the flames for more than two hours.
He added: “Nobody was inside the house luckily as it all completely went up in flames burning the entire house, both floors.
“Neither neighbours' houses were affected during the fire as fire crews checked either side.”
A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said a neighbour raised the alarm after noticing smoke coming out of the first floor.
The property was empty and the cause is under investigation.
Crews from Doncaster, Edlington and Adwick were called out to the scene.