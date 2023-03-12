Dozens turn out to mark the centenary event held for Doncaster War Memorial
Doncaster’s War Memorial in Bennetthorpe reached its centenary today, (March 12) and the city marked the occasion with an event and short service.
Military representatives and veterans’ associations gathered and a procession marched through the park.
A short service delivered by The Rev Andrew Martlew TD, Associate Priest, Doncaster Minster, took place and a wreath laying led by Mayor Ros Jones.
There were Regimental Standard Bearers and Buglers from the Rifles Regiment present and the Last Post was played.
There was also be representation from the King’s Own Yorkshire Light Infantry (KOYLI) veterans and Mounted Police, fitting as the band of the KOYLI and Mounted Police led the original parade in 1923.To commemorate the centenary an elm tree is also to be planted in the park.
Ros Jones said: “On Monday 12th March 1923, Doncaster residents gathered at the unveiling of the memorial in what must have been a tremendously moving and poignant ceremony.“100 years later, we followed in their footsteps.”