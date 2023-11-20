Dozens of Doncaster children perform for thousands at Royal Albert Hall

Children and musicians from across Doncaster came together at the world famous Royal Albert Hall to perform songs and music in front of thousands.

The Doncaster Youth Swing Orchestra and The Rose Learning Trust Choir both took to the stage at the iconic London venue in the annual Music for Youth Proms.

Proud parents, friends and relatives and Doncaster Central MP Dame Rosie Winterton were among those present for the glittering shows.

The choir is made up of children from Richmond Hill Academy, Woodfield Primary School, Townfields Primary Academy, Balby Central Academy, Lakeside Primary Academy, Hatchell Wood Academy, Owston Primary Academy and Crowle Primary Academy.

Children from across Doncaster performed at the Royal Albert Hall.

Said Dame Rosie: “They were brilliant, as was the performance of the Doncaster Youth Swing Orchestra. Congratulations to all - you did Doncaster proud!”

Sixth form and year 11 students from McAuley Catholic High School were among those joining the orchestra and a school spokesman said: “Great to see you buzzing about your experience on the world stage. You are an inspiration to our younger pupils and are helping music and the performing arts thrive and flourish at McAuley.

A spokesman for Doncaster Youth Jazz Association: “Six of our fabulous young musicians from DYSO were asked to join this project last minute and what a fabulous performance they gave. Congratulations to all Doncaster Youth Swing Orchestra's brilliant musicians.”

