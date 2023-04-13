News you can trust since 1925
Dozens of autistic Doncaster youngsters enjoy Go Bounce Easter party

Dozens of children with autism from across Doncaster came together to enjoy an Easter party at a popular trampoline park once again.

By Darren Burke
Published 13th Apr 2023, 12:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 12:45 BST

Go Bounce in Shaw Lane was the venue for the party for children with autism and special needs.

Youngsters were able to burn off some energy on the indoor venue’s numerous attractions, including dozens of trampolines.

And there was a very special guest to bring a smile to children’s faces, with the Easter Bunny handing out dozens of eggs to youngsters.

The Easter Bunny dropped in to delight youngsters at Go Bounce.The Easter Bunny dropped in to delight youngsters at Go Bounce.
Organised by mums Lisa Stead and Rebecca Burns, the event also raised money to help organise more events for youngsters in Doncaster with autism.

Said Rebecca: “Both our boys are diagnosed – my son Ollie and Lisa’s son Zak.

"I have a support group for Doncaster families that either have an ASD diagnosis or are still waiting following referrals - it’s so important our children are able to enjoy things but it can be challenging too.”

