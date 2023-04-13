Go Bounce in Shaw Lane was the venue for the party for children with autism and special needs.

Youngsters were able to burn off some energy on the indoor venue’s numerous attractions, including dozens of trampolines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And there was a very special guest to bring a smile to children’s faces, with the Easter Bunny handing out dozens of eggs to youngsters.

The Easter Bunny dropped in to delight youngsters at Go Bounce.

Organised by mums Lisa Stead and Rebecca Burns, the event also raised money to help organise more events for youngsters in Doncaster with autism.

Said Rebecca: “Both our boys are diagnosed – my son Ollie and Lisa’s son Zak.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have a support group for Doncaster families that either have an ASD diagnosis or are still waiting following referrals - it’s so important our children are able to enjoy things but it can be challenging too.”