Go Bounce in Shaw Lane was the venue for the party for children with autism and special needs.

Youngsters were able to burn off some energy on the indoor venue’s numerous attractions, including dozens of trampolines as well as a wide range of other attractions at the park which is one of the town’s biggest indoor play zones.

And there was a very special guest to bring a smile to children’s faces, with the Easter Bunny in attendance.

Youngsters enjoyed an Easter party at Go Bounce.

The event follows a successful Christmas party at the same venue, with both gatherings organised by mums Lisa Stead and Rebecca Burns.

Said Rebecca: “We did it again! Over 80 children, their siblings, plus carers and families attended

"Special mention to Balby Plantation and Dunscroft One Stop for the Easter egg donations and Brian Cherowbrier of Pitman’s Pantry in Stainforth for his monetary donation.

"We’re fundraising for a summer fayre next for all the members of my support group on Facebook.

“The staff at Go Bounce are amazing with children with additional needs, most of the staff are young and they are a credit.”

Said Rebecca: “Both our boys are diagnosed – my son Ollie and Lisa’s son Zak.