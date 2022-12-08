Dozens of autistic Doncaster youngsters enjoy Go Bounce Christmas party

Go Bounce in Shaw Lane was the venue for the party for children with autism and special needs.

Youngsters were able to burn off some energy on the indoor venue’s numerous attractions, including dozens of trampolines.

And there was a very special guest to bring a smile to children’s faces, with Santa Claus handing out dozens of selection boxes to youngsters.

Youngsters enjoyed a Christmas party at Go Bounce.

Organised by mums Lisa Stead and Rebecca Burns, the event also raised money to help organise more events for youngsters in Doncaster with autism.

Said Rebecca: “Both our boys are diagnosed – my son Ollie and Lisa’s son Zak.

