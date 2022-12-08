Dozens of autistic Doncaster youngsters enjoy Go Bounce Christmas party
Nearly 100 children with autism from across Doncaster came together to enjoy a Christmas party at a popular trampoline park once again.
Go Bounce in Shaw Lane was the venue for the party for children with autism and special needs.
Youngsters were able to burn off some energy on the indoor venue’s numerous attractions, including dozens of trampolines.
And there was a very special guest to bring a smile to children’s faces, with Santa Claus handing out dozens of selection boxes to youngsters.
Organised by mums Lisa Stead and Rebecca Burns, the event also raised money to help organise more events for youngsters in Doncaster with autism.
Said Rebecca: “Both our boys are diagnosed – my son Ollie and Lisa’s son Zak.
"I have a support group for Doncaster families that either have an ASD diagnosis or are still waiting following referrals - it’s so important our children are able to enjoy things but it can be challenging too.”