Dozens of people and military veterans came out to honour a Doncaster D-Day veteran at his funeral after an appeal by his family.

101-year-old Bernard Golding, a Royal Navy veteran, was given a fitting military send-off at All Saints Church in Woodlands yesterday with buglers and flag bearers.

His coffin was draped with a Union flag and his numerous medals from World War Two were also on display at the service.

The family were joined by friends from Woodlands Library as well as current and ex-members of the Armed Forces family, with many veterans to give him a good send off.

Dozens of people attended the funeral of Doncaster D-Day veteran Bernard Golding.

Royal Navy Sea Cadets, serving sailors and soldiers, firefighters, members of Doncaster Veterans Group and Doncaster Council representatives including the authority’s Armed Forces Champion were also in attendance.

There were also standards carried on parade from the Royal Navy Association - Mexborough & District, Royal Army Service Corps Association – Doncaster, Airborne Comrade's Association - Barnsley, the Prince Of Wales’ Own Regiment of Yorkshire and The Royal Navy Sea Cadets.

Bernard, who was part of the Normandy landings on June 6, 1944 during World War Two, was the subject of an appeal with his family wanting to give him a heroes’ send-off with as many people as possible attending.

Describing the appeal as a “call to arms,” a spokesperson said: "His family would like to give him a send off worthy of a WW2 hero.”

The service was followed by burial at Redhouse Cemetery at Adwick.