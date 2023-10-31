'Don't stop donating' plea as Doncaster Cats Protection shop set to close
Cats Protection has announced that its outlet in Printing Office Street will close on November 4.
However, the local branch will continue – and people are being urged to continue with donations so volunteers can continue to offer help to local cats.
A spokesman said: “We have been notified that the Doncaster shop is closing.
"The local branch is still running and we still need your donations of goods which our fundraising team sell at various locations.
"You can see us at Askern and Rossington markets most weeks (weather permitting) and at the city centre bus station once a month.
"We also have stalls at a variety of outdoor events and galas and sell items on local community forums.
If you wish to donate goods please ring 07980933935 to arrange collection."