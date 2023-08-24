News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Doncaster's Wheatley Hills rugby union club to hold family fun day this weekend

Youngsters in Doncaster will have their chance to try out at rugby at a family fun day this weekend.
By Darren Burke
Published 24th Aug 2023, 10:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 10:23 BST

Wheatley Hills Rugby Union Club will be hosting the event at its stadium in Brunel Road from 10am on Sunday.

It will be a recruititment session for players from school years six to nine.

There will be family fun games including tag rugby, rounders and quick cricket while there will also be a sevens seniors match, with the bar open throughout.