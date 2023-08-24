Doncaster's Wheatley Hills rugby union club to hold family fun day this weekend
Youngsters in Doncaster will have their chance to try out at rugby at a family fun day this weekend.
By Darren Burke
Published 24th Aug 2023, 10:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 10:23 BST
Wheatley Hills Rugby Union Club will be hosting the event at its stadium in Brunel Road from 10am on Sunday.
It will be a recruititment session for players from school years six to nine.
There will be family fun games including tag rugby, rounders and quick cricket while there will also be a sevens seniors match, with the bar open throughout.