Doncaster's wartime memories focus of special video to mark VE Day 80

Doncaster’s wartime memories will form the focus of a special video being put together to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Local historian Tony Armstrong is compiling the footage which will be released on YouTube to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day on May 8, 1945.

It marked the official end of World War Two in Europe.

Mr Armstrong said: “I am working on a video project and supporting article to coincide with the 80th Anniversary of VE Day.

"Over the past four years, I've captured video interviews with dozens of older Doncaster residents.

"Initially the plan was simply to record the lives of pupils and staff who attended Oswin Avenue School.

"However, an important by product of this venture is that I have captured the recollections of their wartime experiences, including those who fought and those who recall the war through the eyes of children.

"I am piecing these stories together and will upload the video to YouTube on VE Day.

"There is huge interest in the project and last year we enjoyed the largest footfall for a community exhibition at the Danum Gallery.”

Mr Armstrong reunited his former teachers, gathered memorabilia and spoke to former students to create the museum exhibition dedicated to his school days.

What is VE Day?

Victory in Europe Day is the day celebrating the formal acceptance by the Allies of World War II of Germany's unconditional surrender of its armed forces on Tuesday, 8 May 1945 - it marked the official end of World War II in Europe in the Eastern Front, with the last known shots fired on 11 May.

Russia and some former Soviet countries celebrate on 9 May, as Germany's unconditional surrender entered into force at 23:01 on 8 May Central European Summer Time; this corresponded with 00:01 on 9 May in Moscow Time.

Several countries observe public holidays on the day each year, also called Victory Over Fascism Day, Liberation Day, or Victory Day. In the UK it is often abbreviated to VE Day, a term which existed as early as September 1944, in anticipation of victory.