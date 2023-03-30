Doncaster's Victoria Cross Trust shop to leave Lakeside Village for Frenchgate

The Victoria Cross Trust shop will make the switch across the city in April.

The store, which opened initially as a pop up store in Lakeside Village, is moving shopping centres thanks to a long term lease offer.

Di Mellis, centre manager for Lakeside Village said: "We were extremely sad to hear that the Victoria Cross Trust is leaving Lakeside Village. Their store at the centre has done extremely well and has been popular with our customers.

The Victoria Cross Trust charity shop is on the move.

"We have been proud to have them support our events over the past 18 months, and we've enjoyed supporting them as a charity and getting to know the volunteers.

"The Victoria Cross Trust memorial walk will remain in pride of place at Lakeside Village and we are looking forward to working with the team on key events including our D Day event later this year.

“We wish them well in their new location.”

Keith Lumley, from the Victoria Cross Trust; “We are immensely grateful to Lakeside for the support and forethought that the team had in welcoming us here. It is true to say that without their support at that time, our charity would no longer exist.

“We know how much Lakeside Village customers have enjoyed visiting our store and we’ve built up a lovely loyal customer base.

“While we are moving on to a different centre, we will continue to have a presence at Lakeside with the memorial walk and support the team with their special events.”

