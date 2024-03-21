Doncaster's "unidentified geniuses with incredible intelligence" sought for new TV show

Unidentified geniuses with incredible intelligence in Doncaster are being sought for a new television show.
By Darren Burke
Published 21st Mar 2024, 10:48 GMT
Trilogy Casting are searching for people to take part in the programme, which is set to be broadcast on a major channel.

A spokesman said: “Has your incredible intelligence been overlooked in the past?

"Mensa tell us that unidentified geniuses can go through their lives misunderstood and overlooked.”

People with incredible intelligence are being sought for a new TV show.

"Trilogy Casting are searching for unidentified geniuses for a potential new show for a major broadcast channel.

"You may not have attended university or be academic but if you, or someone you know can score highly in an IQ test then we want to hear from you.”

Please email [email protected] with your name, age, job, location and contact number to apply.

Mensa, the largest and oldest high-IQ society in the world is a non-profit organisation open to people who score at the 98th percentile or higher on a standardised, supervised IQ or other approved intelligence test.

