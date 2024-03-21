Doncaster's "unidentified geniuses with incredible intelligence" sought for new TV show
and live on Freeview channel 276
Trilogy Casting are searching for people to take part in the programme, which is set to be broadcast on a major channel.
A spokesman said: “Has your incredible intelligence been overlooked in the past?
"Mensa tell us that unidentified geniuses can go through their lives misunderstood and overlooked.”
"Trilogy Casting are searching for unidentified geniuses for a potential new show for a major broadcast channel.
"You may not have attended university or be academic but if you, or someone you know can score highly in an IQ test then we want to hear from you.”
Please email [email protected] with your name, age, job, location and contact number to apply.
Mensa, the largest and oldest high-IQ society in the world is a non-profit organisation open to people who score at the 98th percentile or higher on a standardised, supervised IQ or other approved intelligence test.