Doncaster's St John's Hopsice launches fundraising Christmas raffle

Tickets are now on sale to raise much-needed funds for Doncaster’s hospice charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St John’s Hospice in Balby has launched its annual Christmas Raffle in a bid to boost its charitable funding, which goes towards supporting patients and families who require specialist palliative care.

Hospice fundraising manager Jenny Baynham said: “We’ve been supporting local patients and families for over three decades, and many people know someone who has been in our care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need to raise at least £680,000 every year in charitable funding to continue to provide the breadth of services we offer, so every penny really does count.”

St John's Hospice has launched its annual Christmas raffle.

There are £500 worth of shopping vouchers up for grabs, along with a luxury hamper, and a whole host of other prizes.

Tickets are available by phoning 03000 021 4871, or by emailing [email protected]

They will also be on sale at the Hospice’s Christmas Coffee morning at St John’s Information Centre on 28 November (10am to 1pm).

The winners will be drawn on 10 December.