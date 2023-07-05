Doncaster's Rose Learning Trust Choir selected to perform at Birmingham Town Hall

The choir were chosen after a superb performance at the regional festival in March.

Helen Harrison, the CEO of the trust said: “The opportunity for our children to perform on a national stage after their success at the regional festival has made us extremely proud. It will be a unique and memorable experience they will remember for the rest of their lives.

"It will be an honour to represent the City of Doncaster in such a positive way.”

Rose Learning Trust Choir

Music for Youth is a national youth music charity that works across the UK with young people.