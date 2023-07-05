News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster's Rose Learning Trust Choir selected to perform at Birmingham Town Hall

The Rose Learning Trust Choir, which comprises of children from each of the schools in the trust, has been selected to perform at the Music for Youth National Festival in Birmingham on Friday, July 7.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 5th Jul 2023, 11:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 11:55 BST

The choir were chosen after a superb performance at the regional festival in March.

Helen Harrison, the CEO of the trust said: “The opportunity for our children to perform on a national stage after their success at the regional festival has made us extremely proud. It will be a unique and memorable experience they will remember for the rest of their lives.

"It will be an honour to represent the City of Doncaster in such a positive way.”

Rose Learning Trust ChoirRose Learning Trust Choir
Music for Youth is a national youth music charity that works across the UK with young people.

The regional festivals were held at over 30 locations and welcomed over 30,000 young musicians and singers to perform. To be selected for the national festival has been a huge achievement for the choir.

