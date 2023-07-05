Doncaster's Rose Learning Trust Choir selected to perform at Birmingham Town Hall
The choir were chosen after a superb performance at the regional festival in March.
Helen Harrison, the CEO of the trust said: “The opportunity for our children to perform on a national stage after their success at the regional festival has made us extremely proud. It will be a unique and memorable experience they will remember for the rest of their lives.
"It will be an honour to represent the City of Doncaster in such a positive way.”
Music for Youth is a national youth music charity that works across the UK with young people.
The regional festivals were held at over 30 locations and welcomed over 30,000 young musicians and singers to perform. To be selected for the national festival has been a huge achievement for the choir.